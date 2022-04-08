Apple has left the State Privacy and Security Coalition (SPSC) because of “weak privacy laws.”

In a tweet Politico’s Emily Birnbaum has this to say: “ Apple is leaving the State Privacy and Security Coalition, the major coalition pushing for industry-friendly privacy legislation in the states. Apple left because it feels those bills don’t adequately protect user privacy.”

The SCSC is described as “a coalition of leading technology, retail, media, telecommunications, automobile, and payment card companies promoting the common business interests of its members in the privacy and cybersecurity sectors.”

