Apple will report its earnings results for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 on Thursday, April 28, at 2 p.m. (Pacific).

You’ll be able to listen on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Apple reported revenue of US$89.6 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter. However, the tech giant didn’t provide guidance for the quarter due to continuing uncertainty caused by the global COVID situation and chip shortages.

