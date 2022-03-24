Apple TV+ has announced the title and cast, and unveiled a first look, for “Bad Sisters,” its 10-episode series from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”), that will debut later this year.

About ‘Bad Sisters’

Here’s how it’s described: A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, “Bad Sisters” follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Horgan, the series will star Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters.

The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”).

“Bad Sisters” is produced by Merman productions and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and her Merman production company.

The series is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel (“New Girl,” “United States of Tara”) who adapted it from the Belgian version of the series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin (“Tabula Rasa,” “Professor T”). Horgan, Faye Dorn and Clelia Mountford executive produce for Merman; and Gozin, Bert Hamelinck and Michael Sagol (“Sound of Metal”) executive produce for Caviar. In addition to Horgan, Baer and Finkel, the series is written by Karen Cogan, Ailbhe Keogan, Daniel Cullen, Perrie Balthazar and Paul Howard. Dearbhla Walsh, Josephine Bornebusch and Rebecca Gatward serve as directors.

