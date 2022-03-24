There are iPhones cases that can hold cash and credit cards. Apple is considering making its own — and one that could magnetically attach to a smart phone — as evidenced by a new patent filing (number 20220087389).

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that our electronic devices are with most of us wherever we go. The tech giant says that, as a result of this constant companionship, it would be cool is the gadgets could handle even more functions.

For example, it can be desirable if the additional functionality can replace a physical object that would otherwise be carried in addition to and separate from a device such as an iPhone. That is, it can be desirable to provide an accessory that can replace the physical object.

Apple says that what’s needed are accessories that can add new functionality to a device. One is a “magnetically attachable wallet.”

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with some tech details: “Accessories that can add new functionality to an electronic device. These accessories can provide additional functionality that allow for the replacement of a physical object that would otherwise be carried in addition to and separate from the electronic device. These accessories can further provide improvements, such as a reduction in size or improvement in functionality over the physical object to be replaced.”

