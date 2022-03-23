Gabrielle Union (“Being Mary Jane,” “Cheaper by the Dozen”) is set as a lead alongside Octavia Spencer in the third season of Apple TV+’s anthology drama series, “Truth Be Told.”

The upcoming season will see true crime Poppy Scoville (Spencer) focus on a new case with Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.

About ‘Truth Be Told’

Here’s how the series is described: Descending into the world of true crime podcasts, the series stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. A different story is told each season.

