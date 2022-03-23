Apple TV+’s “CODA” will be adapted as a stage musical as developed by Deaf West Theater, reports The Wrap.

The producers of the original French film on which “CODA” is based, “La Famille Bélier,” will work with Deaf West Theater artistic director DJ Kurs on turning Siân Heder’s award-winning film into a stage musical that’s made for the Deaf community.

No specific details were given in terms of when or where the “CODA” musical hopes to debut. Deaf West is a Los Angeles theater as run by Kurs that weaves ASL with spoken English to create a seamless ballet of movement and voice on stage.

To date, Apple Original Films’ three-time Academy Award-nominated film “CODA” has received multiple significant and historic wins and nominations this awards season, and the film’s PGA win tonight marks the continuation of its successful run. The film made history with its Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Supporting actor Troy Kotsur has also become the first Deaf actor to earn a BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.

Here’s how the movie is described: 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

