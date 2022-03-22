Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From 9to5Mac: The Apple TV app on both Android TV and Google TV no longer offers the option to buy or rent movies, while Apple TV+ subscriptions can still be purchased.

° From Nikkei Asia: Major Apple supplier Foxconn has “basically” resumed normal operations at its most important campuses in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks.

° From The Mac Observer: It seems Apple has quietly rolled out an electric vehicle routing feature along with the release of iOS 15.4. Ford announced that EV routing now works with its Mustang Mach-E vehicles and the feature helps find charging stops during your trip.

° From iMore: The second season of “Stillwater” is now streaming on Apple TV+. Apple has released a new clip called “Shorts | Yoga Poses for Kids.”

° From The Verge: Margrethe Margrethe, the executive vice president of the European Commission, says European sanctions about Apple and other tech giants need to be more severe.

° From MacVoices: on the new episode, the MacVoices Live conversation with David Ginsburg, Jay Miller, Andrew Orr, Kelly Guimont, and Jim Rea starts out by acknowledging the situation in Ukraine, and how it is affecting the Apple community through the friends and developers who live and work there. We then turn to the retirement of Apple journalist Jim Dalrymple. (Part 1)

