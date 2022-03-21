In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple has delayed the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air until later this year and probably won’t launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models until 2023. I think he’s probably right, and I hope the next rev of the pro laptops add 5G connectivity.

Regarding the Air, Gurman thinks it will likely launch around September. As for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, he predicts they’ll arrive next year with “M2 Pro” and “M2 Max” processors. Gurman forecasts that only MacBook Pro update in 20223 will be a revamped entry-level MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display and an ‌M2‌ chip.

But back to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: I’d love to see Apple add 5G connectivity. This would be a major step for Apple as it’s yet to introduce any sort of cellular capability for its Mac laptop line. But it’s a step worth considering. Especially since competing laptops have the capability (you can find a partial list of such laptops here.)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related