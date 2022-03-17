Apple’s new Mac Studio should begin arriving to customers tomorrow, and WaterField Designs has announced the Mac Studio Shield Case.

The US$129 case is available for pre-order and will ship April 8. It’s available in ballistic nylon with black leather, ballistic nylon with chocolate leather, or waxed canvas with chocolate leather versions. You can get a shoulder strap for $20 or a more padded“Supreme Suspension Strap” for $44. The latter is for more comfortably carrying the Shield Case on your shoulder.

About the Shield Case

The Shield Case envelops the computer in impact-resistant padding and a liner, all encased in leather and ballistic nylon or waxed canvas. According to the folks at WaterField Design, features include:

Compact and custom-fitted, the case protects the Mac Studio and accessories in transport.

Closed-cell foam on all sides disperses external forces and resists compression.

High-grade neoprene­, in addition to foam, cushions the bottom for extra protection when the case is set down.

Plush padded lining — as soft as a puppy’s ear — cradles the Mac Studio.

Waterproof YKK zippers open on all three sides with dual custom zipper pulls that overlap to accommodate a lock.

A plush-lined, zippered front pocket keeps a power cord and mouse (or other small items) readily accessible.

An open-topped, stretch mesh, rear pocket stows additional connecting cables or accessories.

A sturdy, leather-wrapped handle, both sewn and riveted, facilitates a quick grab.

Metal D-rings attach to an optional strap to carry the case over one shoulder.

Pricing and availability of the Mac Studio

The new Mac Studio is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. Ity will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Mac Studio starts at US$1,999 and $1,799 for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store.

