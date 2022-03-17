Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Ars Technica: Scammers pushing iOS malware are stepping up their game by abusing two legitimate Apple features to bypass App Store vetting requirements and trick people into installing malicious apps.

° From Reuters: China is allowing Apple supplier Foxconn’s Shenzhen operations and construction sites in Shanghai to resume work on condition that their employees live and work in a bubble arrangement against COVID-19, offering some respite for firms.

° From the Apple Developer website: Starting April 25, 2022, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with Xcode 13, which includes the SDKs for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8.

° From Axios: The tech industry, including Apple, is lobbying statehouses across the country to pass privacy bills that critics call weak.

° From 91Mobiles: iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders show off the complete design. The flagship iPhone will come with a pill-shaped cutout on the display and a smaller circular cutout to accommodate the Face ID sensors and selfie camera.

° From AppleInsider: A pair of security researchers have successfully hacked a Mac belonging to billionaire film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg — proving that owning a macOS device isn’t an automatic defense against cyber threats.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, the conversation with Adam Engst, Jeff Gamet, and the MacinTech User Group concludes with some of the other announcements from Apple’s “Peek Performance” event that included Apple TV+ programming, baseball, and how we would like to see the power of the M1 Ultra used. We also find out a bit more about hour hosts user group.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related