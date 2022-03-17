MacRumors reports that the Studio Display’s 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera’s quality has been described by reviewers as anywhere from an “old BlackBerry” to downright “awful.” Apple says that a software update will resolve the issue.

In response to inquiries about the webcam’s quality, an Apple spokesperson told The Verge and the Wall Street Journal that Apple “discovered an issue where the system is not behaving as expected” and will be “making improvements in a software update.”

The Studio Display is available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Friday, March 18.

The Studio Display costs US$1,599, and $1,499 for education. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass and a choice of stand options, are available at apple.com/store. The nano-texture glass option adds $300 to the price, while the tilt-and-height adjustable stand adds $400.

