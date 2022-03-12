Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo tweets that the upcoming Mac mini will maintain the same form factor as the current model. And he’s not anticipating its arrival before 2023.

A revamped Mac mini with M1 Pro and M1 Max processor options were expected to be unveiled at the “Peek Performance” event. An “iMac Pro” with Apple Silicon was predicted for later in 2022. However, after Tuesday’s Apple event, speculation began that the 27-inch iMac was no more and was replaced in the desktop line-up by the Mac Studio.

If Kuo is right — and he often is — those hoping for a revamped Mac mini and iMac Pro may still get their wishes. HOWEVER, sources told 9to5Mac that Apple currently has no plans to release a larger-screen iMac in the near future.

