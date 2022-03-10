In an exclusive report, 9to5Mac says that a revamped MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will arrive later this year with both sporting an M2 processor.

Some rumors say the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will drop the Touch Bar like its 14-inch and 16-inch siblings have in their latest reiteration. However, unlike those bigger laptops, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro isn’t expected to pack a ProMotion display. Other sources say it WON”T drop the Touch Bar and will maintain the same form factor as the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

As for the next rev of the MacBook Air, Some rumors have said the next version of the consumer laptop will eliminate the “wedge” design in favor of a more uniform form factor. Other pundits also expect the next MacBook Air to sport a notch a la the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

