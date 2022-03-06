Apple Music’s “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” by production designer François Audouy won an Art Directors Guild Award for best commercial.

The awards are for excellence in production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animation features.

Also nominated were Apple TV+’s “The Tragedy of MacBeth,” “Foundation” for “Best One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series,” Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” for “Best One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” for “Best Half-Hour Single-Camera Series. They lost out to “Nightmare Alley,” “Loki,” “Squid Game,” and “What We Do in The Shadows,” respectively.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related