Shadow Blade is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or Apple TV.

Here’s Shadow Bladeis described: Kuro is a young man on his quest to become the Shadow Blade. He must seek the teachings of the last remaining ninja master.

You will guide him through challenging levels, around countless traps, sneaking past enemies or right over their dead bodies.

You have to be fast, be stealthy, be aware of your environment. You have to be a ninja.

It features intuitive touch controls and an array of weapons and challenging levels. Becoming a ninja is at your fingertips!

Features:

40 beautiful levels to explore

Fast paced platforming ninja action

Deep combat with ninja weapons

Secret objects to find

Fantastic 3D world with smooth as silk character animations

Rewards for playing sneakily!

Shadow Player is a single player game for ages 12 and up.

