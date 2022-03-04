Apple is expected to debut a new iPhone SE at next week’s “Peek Performance” event. Today analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted six things he’s expecting to see in the smartphone update:

1. Mass production in Mar’22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE.

Apple has announced a March Keynote event dubbed “Peek Performance” for Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. (Pacific). Along with a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air and an updated Mac or two are expected.

How to watch the event

You can watch the “Peek Performance” event by viewing it on Apple’s YouTube page or on the Apple’s Events webpage. You can also tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device.

