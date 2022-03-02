Nomad has released the Base One, a MagSafe charger for the iPhone priced at US$129.99. It’s available in silver and carbide versions.

According to the folks at Nomad, the Base One provides “official” MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space.

It works with any Qi device and has a solid metal and glass design. Weighing in over 1 pound, the Base One stays anchored to its surface when you’re ready to grab your device and go. An elevated MagSafe charging puck allows you to wrap your fingers around your device for easy pickup.

The Base One can charge any Qi wireless charging device. However, MagSafe is an added benefit for MagSafe-compatible devices (the iPhone 12 and later). If you have Air Pods that are wireless charging-compatible, the Base One can charge them.

Note that if you need a 30W USB-C Adapter, it’s not included. Nomad’s reasoning is that most folks already own multiple power adapters and that providing additional units creates unnecessary waste.

