According to new research from Strategy Analytics, China-based realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand in Europe in 2021. However, Apple’s iPhone grew 11% year-over-year (YoY) from quarter four (Q4) of 2020 to Q4 of 2021.

“realme’s smartphone shipments in Europe grew +500% YoY and +548% YoY in Q4 2021 and 2021 respectively. It managed to become the fastest growing smartphone brand in both of the Europe’s sub region i.e., Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Western Europe (WE). In CEE, it grew +643% YoY while in WE, it grew +416% YoY for 2021 (albeit smaller base in both the sub-regions).”

Apple is the second largest smartphone brand in Europe with 23% market share. It trails Samsung (29% market share), Xiaomi (20% market share), Oppo (5%), and realme (just 3% despite its 548% YoY growth).

