Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220058847) for “moving an avatar based on real-world data.” It involves the rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality/virtual reality headset.

Per the patent filing data, a synthesized reality (SR) setting refers to an entirely or partly computer-created setting that individuals can sense and/or with which individuals can interact via an electronic system. In SR, a subset of an individual’s movements is monitored, and, responsive thereto, one or more attributes of one or more virtual objects in the SR setting is changed in a manner that conforms with one or more physical laws.

For example, a SR system may detect an individual walking a few paces forward and, in responsde, adjust graphics and audio presented to the individual in a manner similar to how such scenery and sounds would change in a physical setting. Modifications to attribute(s) of virtual object(s) in a SR setting also may be made responsive to representations of movement (e.g., audio instructions).

What’s more, an individual may interact with and/or sense a SR object using any one of his senses, including touch, smell, sight, taste, and sound. For example, an individual may interact with and/or sense aural objects that create a multi-dimensional (e.g., three dimensional) or spatial aural setting, and/or enable aural transparency. Multi-dimensional or spatial aural settings provide an individual with a perception of discrete aural sources in multi-dimensional space.

Apple wants users of Apple Glasses to have a seamless experience as their avatar moves about in SR, AR, and VR environments.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with the technical details: “n some implementations, a method is performed by a device including a non-transitory memory and one or more processors coupled with the non-transitory memory. In some implementations, the method includes obtaining user movement information. In some implementations, the user movement information characterizes a first body pose of the user at a first time and a second body pose of the user at a second time.

“In some implementations, the method includes determining whether a transition from the first body pose to the second body pose satisfies an acceptability threshold. In some implementations, the method includes in response to determining that the transition from the first body pose to the second body pose satisfies the acceptability threshold, generating a sequence of movements for a synthesized reality (SR) representation of the user.”

About Apple Glasses

When it comes to Apple Glasses, such a device will arrive in late 2022 or 2023, depending on which rumor you believe. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Apple Glasses may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that Apple Glasses could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.”

