As noted by MacRumors, Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov has written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook calling on Apple to stop device sales and block App Store access in Russia. I think the tech giant should definitely do this considering what a bully Putin has demonstrated himself to be.

This is what Fedorov wrote: I appeal to you and I am sure you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression – to stop suppling Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!

We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression.

Apple has a dedicated website in Russia where it sells all its products. Also, there’s a Russian ‌App Store‌. The United States has already implemented sanctions that prevent companies from exporting select products to Russia, but MacRumors notes that Apple may not be impacted as the company has not stopped sales at this time.

The tech giant has a history of capitulating to Russian demands. It’s time this stopped even if Apple has to take a financial hit.

