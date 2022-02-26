Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,253,033) for “clasp mechanisms for wrist-worn devices” — the devices being, of course, Apple Watches.

About the patent

In the patent, the tech giant notes that conventional wearable devices, such as wristwatches, include bands that couple the device to a user. For example, a conventional wristwatch typically includes a band that attaches the watch to a user’s wrist. Some bands are composed of multiple articulating links, such that the band can flex to match the shape and contours of a user’s wrist. Such bands are sometimes known as “bracelet bands.”

Apple says that, in order for such bands to fit properly, they often need to be resized by adding or removing individual links from the band. The company wants this to be a fast, easy process with the Apple Watch.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent with the technical details: “A band configured to couple a device to a body of a user is disclosed. The band includes a first link comprising a recess defined in a body of the first link, a leaf spring positioned in the recess and comprising a tongue portion protruding from the leaf spring, and a second link coupled to the first link and comprising first and second lip portions extending away from a body of the second link and separated from one another by a gap. The tongue portion is positioned in the gap between the first and second lip portions, and the first and second lip portions engage the leaf spring to retain the second link to the first link.”

