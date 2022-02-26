Apple Al Maryah Island opened this Friday, February 25, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. Serving as Apple’s newest store in the United Arab Emirates, the space delivers the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at apple.co/creativity-within.

