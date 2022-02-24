Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest.

° From Variety: Nearly a month after it was announced that Apple had landed a slate of live action films from longtime Paramount Pictures partner Skydance, Hollywood is still abuzz about what a lucrative and rarified deal Skydance carved out for itself.

° From 9to5Mac: Brazil’s Carnival starts this Saturday. Although the traditional parties in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are not expected until April, due to COVID-19 cases rising, Apple is celebrating this holiday by promoting Apple Music playlists and games available on the App Store.

° From Reuters: Some U.S. tech giants may prefer to pay a fine rather than comply with antitrust rules, the European Union’s antitrust chief. And she’s looking at you, Apple.

° From iMore: Netflix is testing its “Fast Laughs” feature on its TV app after launching the feature on mobile last year.

° From AppleInsider: Having now lifted its requirement for customers to wear face coverings, Apple is reportedly considering allowing staff to do the same.

° From MacVoices: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Brittany Smith, Jim Rea, Andrew Orr, Mark Fuccio, Kelly Guimont, Warren Sklar, and Jay Miller join host Chuck Joiner to get even more intense in their evaluation of Apple’s announcement about accepting NFC payments on the iPhone. The panel strongly disagrees on whether this is a relevant development, and who will or won’t use it and why. (Part 3)

