Apple has praised Dutch police as well as customers and staff at an Amsterdam store where a hostage situation Tuesday came to a close with no injuries to the public and the suspect detained in custody.

In a statement obtained by TechCrunch, the tech giant had this to say: We want to thank local law enforcement for their exceptional work and ongoing investigation. Our teams and customers took swift action and showed incredible strength and resolve today, and we are so thankful for the support and care they’ve shown each other under such challenging circumstances.”

The statement comes hours after the police resolved a hostage situation within the flagship store, which saw a man hold at least one person hostage for hours, according to a report from Reuters.

