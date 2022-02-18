The “Severance” limited series and “Lincoln’s Dilemma” docuseries are now streaming on Apple TV+

About ‘Severance’

The drama series comes from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Tropic Thunder”), and creator Dan Erickson.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora,” “Boyhood”), who stars alongside Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation,” “Step Brothers”), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (“The Plot Against America,” “The Night Of”), Britt Lower (“High Maintenance,” “Casual”), Zach Cherry (“You,” “Succession”), Dichen Lachman (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Altered Carbon”), Jen Tullock (“Before You Know It,” “Bless This Mess”), Tramell Tillman (“Hunters,” Dietland”), Michael Chernus (“Orange is the New Black,” “Patriot“) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

About ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” is a four-part documentary series chronicling Abraham Lincoln and the state of the country during his presidency.

Here’s how the series, based on David S. Reynolds’ book, “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times,” is described: Lincoln’s Dilemma, set against the background of the Civil War, will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and will feature the voices of Bill Camp as the 16th President of the United States, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

Through archival materials and insight from journalists, educators, and Lincoln scholars, the docuseries promises give a “voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including the economy, race, and humanity.”

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers include Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman, and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.

