Smartphone shipments grew 10% year-over-year (YoY) and 30% quarter-over-quarter in quarter four (Q4) as the new iPhone 13 launched, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple sales grew 17% QoQ with demand for the iPhone 13 series outpacing supply, especially for the Pro series models. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were on backorder much of December, with wait times lasting up to six weeks.

Apple now has 57% of the U.S. smartphone market, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung has 24%, Motorola 9%, Alcatel 2%, OnePlus 2%, Google 1%, and the remaining vendors, 5%.

The research group says that, in the premium segment, although Apple grew 67% QoQ due to the new launch, Samsung declined -11% QoQ as it could not replenish its S21 series fast enough which also resulted in a decline in market share, down to 22%.

“Carriers remained under pressure to secure smartphone supply, but regional carriers struggled the most, especially in the case of flagship devices,” says Counterpoint Senior Analyst Hanish Bhatia. “Overall, inventory remained at record low levels in Q4 2021. Android inventory improved on QoQ basis except for certain flagship devices. Apple inventory remained the leanest but managed to fulfill higher demand. The shortages also helped established original equipment manufacturers, which have stronger relationships with suppliers, while smaller original equipment manufacturers faced tough times.”

