Apple’s AirPod line-up and Beats products (Beats, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Apple), according to a new report from the Statista research group.

According to Statista’s Global Consumer Survey, Apple is the most popular headphone brand in the U.S. by a considerable distance. Having asked 4,220 U.S. adults about their personal headphones, Statista found that 34.4% of respondents used one of Apple’s products, followed by Apple-owned Beats in second position at 15.3%.

What’s more, Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, estimates that AirPods have grown into a $20 billion annual business and are on track to sell 100 million units this year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related