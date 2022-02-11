Apple has filed for a patent (number 20220045527) for “magnetically attachable charging devices.” The tech giant already offers the US$99 MagSafe Battery Pack, but is apparently also considering making its own car mount/charger.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing, Apple notes that, as a result of the ubiquity and increasing functionality of electronic devices such as iPhone, they are now a constant companion for many. They are often used during or in conjunction with many daily activities, either while performing an activity or in a manner that supplements an activity.

Driving is example of an activity where an iPhone is used in a supplementary manner. It can be used to provide entertainment, such as music, or to provide information, such as maps and navigation instructions. Such an electronic device can be useful for both a driver and a passenger of the vehicle.

Unfortunately, Apple says these phones or other electronic devices can move inside a vehicle during sharp turns or sudden stops. The tech giant is considering making its own MagSafe vehicle mount that can “securely attach a phone or other electronic device to a structure or surface of the vehicle” and which can also charge an iPhone.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing with the technical details: “Attachment devices that can secure a phone or other electronic device in place in a vehicle or other structure. One example can provide an attachment device that can include a stalk portion to attach to a surface or structure in a vehicle, such as a vent cover, dashboard, monitor, cup holder or other surface or structure. The attachment device can further include an attachment feature to provide for an attachment to the electronic device. Further examples can provide power for a phone or other electronic device.”

