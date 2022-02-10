Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: A new report claims that 14 out of 15 US Cabinet Departments bought Cellebrite, the iOS unlocking technology, with the company saying 2,800 of its customers work in the government.

° From 9to5Mac: A new folding iPhone flip phone concept shows what such a device might look like if Apple took the same approach as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

° From iMore: Shoppers had to be evacuated from the Braehead Shopping Centre in Glasgow due to a smoking battery at the site’s Apple Store.

° From The Mac Observer: Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C hub is now available in a new color, Matte White. It’s available to purchase at US$99.99.

° From MacVoices: David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Guy Serle, Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont, and Brittany Smith join host Chuck Joiner to finish a discussion of their workspaces and some of their most essential gear.

