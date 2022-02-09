Apple has launched its own book club, “Strobe’s Lit,” in its Apple Books app for readers in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, reports TechCrunch. The book club picks are being curated by Canadian media personality and Apple Music Hits host, George “Strombo” Stroumboulopoulos.

Hence, the name, “Strombo’s Lit.” Apple told TechCrunch that the book club “will offer a lens through which to better view the world” and the target demographic for the club will be “anyone interested in learning the stories from some of the world’s best authors.”

Stroumboulopoulos is best known as formerly being a VJ for the Canadian music television channel MuchMusic and being the host of the CBC Television talk show George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight (formerly The Hour) from 2005 to 2014. From 2014 to 2016, Stroumboulopoulos worked for Rogers Media, anchoring Hockey Night in Canada and the NHL on Rogers. At Apple Music Radio, he’s host of a Monday to Thursday live show.

Apple told TechCrunch that Strombo’s Lit won’t replace the current Apple Books curation.Apple Books editors will continue to curate titles into various collections that are found in the “Book Store” tab of the Apple Books app.

