A long-planned Iowa expansion for Apple appears to be moving closer to breaking ground. The tech giant’s plans for a data center in Waukee are scheduled for review by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday night, reports WHO 13.

Updated site plans have been made public ahead of the review. It shows Apple hopes to begin its complex with a 315,000-square-foot data center building. The blueprint also shows future plans for as many as five more identical data center buildings at the site, according to WHO 13.

Apple announced plans for the data center in 2017. Using the code name Project Morgan, the council agenda showed plans for a development agreement with Apple, the sale of city-owned property to Bravo Real Estate, and rezoning of properties from agricultural use to light industrial. The 2017 report also said that Iowa is a good fit for tech companies.

