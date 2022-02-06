News Corp CEO says the company has “extended and expanded” its content licensing deal with Apple for its Apple News Service, reports the Press Gazette.

In 2019, News Corp struck a global deal under which the “Wall Street Journal” and the UK’s “Times” and “Sunday Times” were made available on AN+. “The Sun” and “New York Post,” also owned by News Corp, make some of their content available on the standard, free version of Apple News. The Press Gazette says that News Corp hasn’t provided any further details of its new Apple News deal.

With Apple News, you can access more than 300 publications for US$9.99 per month. It’s also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

