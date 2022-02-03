Two Apple TV+ productions — “CODA” and “The Tragedy of MacBeth” have been nominated for four BAFTA awards.

The EE British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Film Awards are presented and hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. They honor the best British and international contributions to film. Apple TV+ nominations include:

° Best Adapted Screenplay: “CODA” by Sian Heder;

° Best Leading Actress: Emilia Jones for “CODA”;

° Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur for “CODA”;

° Best Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at Royal Albert Hall in London. Rebel Wilson will host the event.

