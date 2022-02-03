Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s board of directors recommends voting against all shareholder proposals.

° From Bloomberg: Apple says sideloading would enable bad actors to evade Apple’s privacy and security protections by distributing apps without critical privacy and security checks

° From 9to5Mac: Following two years of going online only because of COVID-19, the SXSW film festival returns to an in-person event this year, running from March 11 through March 20. Apple TV+ will have a presence, premiering three new shows.

° From iMore: The EU this week announced that new rules will establish a new binding acceptance of digital vaccination certificates across member states for 9 months.

° From The Mac Observer: Apple Wallet office keys are beginning to roll out at the World Trade Center, with more properties to adopt the technology soon.

° From CTInsider: Police said they have arrested a Waterbury [Connecticut] man after he allegedly used an Apple AirTag to track a victim’s car in what they described as a domestic incident.

° From MacVoices: Crypto enthusiast Bryan Chaffin spends some time with host Chuck Joiner updating listeners to the world of crypto currencies. The shows digs into the concepts involved and identify some of the risk factors that you need to be aware of before buying into crypto. (Part 1)

