The latest Canalys data shows that worldwide PC (including tablet) shipments fell 7% year on year in quarter four of 2021, to 133.7 million units. Despite this drop-off, 2021 was a bumper year for PCs (as in personal computers) and tablets, as total shipments for the year grew 9% to just under half a billion, adds the research group.

In the total PC market (including desktops, notebooks and tablets), Lenovo maintained its dominance, shipping 26.5 million units in quarter four (Q4) 2021. Despite an 8% fall in total shipments of iPads, Apple stayed in second place with 24.3 million devices shipped.

HP, with 18.6 million units sold in Q4 2021, held onto third place, with a modest 3% year-on-year decrease. Dell, in fourth position, saw a 9% rise in shipments to 17.3 million devices, and just under a 2% increase in market share over the previous year. Samsung shipped 7.9 million devices to complete the top five.

