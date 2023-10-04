Somfy, a manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, has announced its integration and certification with Apple Home.

The Home app is designed to make it easier to control all your smart home accessories on all your Apple devices. It’s secure and protects your personal data, according to Apple.

The Somfy certification will create a seamless integration with Apple Home for all supported Zigbee motors powering interior window applications, and the TaHoma switch, according to David Parrett, vice president of Marketing at Somfy North America.

Zigbee 3.0 technology is an interoperable, globally adopted and secure IoT solution used to connect smart home devices to a consistent network and create an ecosystem of products that work simultaneously. Through the control of the TaHoma switch, the new certification with Apple Home provides a way to control Somfy powered motorized window coverings using Zigbee motors via the Apple Home app and Siri on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, HomePod, or Mac.

The Apple Home controls will include the ability for precise adjustment of Somfy shades, with automation that can make management completely hands-free. Somfy now offers direct integration into five major smart home control ecosystems, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

