Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: An unreleased iPhone, an entry-level iPad, and what is likely to be the next-generation iPad Air have been imported into India ahead of their expected announcement this spring.

° From 9to5Mac: The patent battle between Ericsson and Apple is further escalating. Ericsson is trying to ban resales of Apple products in Brazil, while Apple is trying to have no fewer than ten Ericsson patents declared invalid.

° From AppleInsider: A1979 business card for Steve Jobs, Vice President Operations at Apple, is going up for auction in mid-February with bids ending on March 17.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the entire article): The world’s largest technology companies are pouring money into the biggest foreign policy think-tanks in the US, as they seek to advance the argument that stricter competition rules will benefit China.

° From iMore: A new book from WSJ’s Tripp Mickle titled “After Steve – How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul”’ is now available to pre-order.

° From the US Attorney’s Office: Haiteng Wu, 32, of the People’s Republic of China, was sentenced to serve 26 months in prison for participating in a three-year conspiracy to defraud Apple Inc. out of more than $1 million.

° From Fox 11 Los Angeles: A man’s Apple Watch is being credited for saving an unconscious man by calling 911 after he fell off of an electric bike in Hermosa Beach, authorities said.

° From The Mac Observer: The Agricultural Right to Repair Act was recently introduced in the Senate, sponsored by Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

° From MacVoices: Before wrapping up the best products purchases of 2021, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brittany Smith, Jeff Gamet, Warren Sklar, Kelly Guimont and Mark Fuccio join host Chuck Joiner to get geeky to help a panel member find a solution to the problem of combining multiple computers to multiple monitors and keyboards for a home office.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related