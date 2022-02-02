If you haven’t seen Apple World Today items appearing on Apple News for weeks, it’s not my fault. I won’t go into the details, but, after Steve Sande’s semi-retirement, I had to reapply to be an Apple News Publisher.

I applied over a month ago, and I still haven’t heard from Apple. My account has been in the “Under Review” status for weeks and all I get is the following response from Apple:

“Thank you for contacting us. The review for your channel is currently in progress and requires additional time. As soon as the review is complete, you will receive an email notification. Thank you for your continued patience as we work to complete your channel review as quickly as possible.”

I hate to tell Apple, but my patience is up. I jumped through all the hoops requested to set up AWT as a news publisher, as requested, but apparently the review process is conducted by the sloth in “Zootopia.”

