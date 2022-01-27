Let the Apple Car rumors roll on. Apple has applied for a patent (number 20220029828) for an “in-vehicle media content monitoring and report generation.”

In the patent filing, Apple says that current in-vehicle media systems “have many disadvantages and problems.” In many, the tech giant says that many of them are “outdated and inadequate.

That, of course, won’t do for an Apple Car. Apple wants to provide an in-vehicle media system that is easy to use and pleasing to users and which provides measurements of the media viewed or listened to. The latter would be helpful to programmers and advertisers.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: The invention provides a novel and unique system and method for cross channel in-vehicle identification of media, source, and consumption measurement and analysis. Real-time measurement and analysis of all applicable forms of media that a driver or passenger may consume inside of an automobile can be achieved. This includes AM/FM radio, Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS), stored media such as CDs, MP3s & DVDs, streaming media, internet radio, audio books, podcasts, text-to-speech content, use of hands-free calling and other forms of audio, including content routed to the In Vehicle Entertainment (IVE) system through integration with a smartphone, media player or similar external Consumer Electronic (CE) device via wired or wireless connectivity, including but not limited to USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and the like, and also including integration platforms such as APPLE CARPLAY, GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO, HARMAN AHA RADIO, PANASONIC AUPEO, PIONEER ZYPR, FORD SYNC, MIRRORLINK, AIRBIQUITY CHOREO, and the like.”

On. Nov. 18, Bloomberg reported that Apple is accelerating development on its “Apple Car.” The article says the electric vehicle will be self-driving and could roll out in 2025.

What’s more, in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — investment bank Wedbush says Apple is likely to announce a strategic electric vehicle partnership in 2022 to lay the groundwork for an “Apple Car” release in 2025.

