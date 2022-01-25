The American Society of Cinematographers has unveiled nominations for its 36th annual ASC Awards, honoring the year’s best in feature film, documentary and television cinematography, reports Deadline. Five Apple TV+ productions are among the nominees.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” was nominated for Best Feature Film. It’s up against “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” and “Belfast.”

The pilot episode of “Foundation” was nominated for Best Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television.” It’s up against episodes of “Halston,” “The Underground Railroad,” “Lupin,” and “Mare of Easton.”

The “2:00” episode of “Servant,” the “Backstory!” episode of “Mythic Quest,” and the “Let’s Get Together” episode of “Physical” are nominated for “Best Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series.” Also in the running are episodes of “Hacks” and “The Kominsky Method.”

Winners will be announced March 20 at a hybrid ceremony at the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood.

