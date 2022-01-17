Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple’s CarKey feature is set for its first expansion beyond BMW

° From Euroweekly News: A number of stores have been robbed in the Valencian Community by six hooded men described as a “Porsche gang.” The largest haul came at the Apple store on Colón de València Street, where they took 147 mobile phones, iPad tablets and computers.

° From FingerprintJS: A software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

° From iMore: Apple is going to allow dating apps to use third-party payment systems but only in the Dutch App Store.

° From Gartner Inc.: Sixty-four percent of consumers have identified trying to keep their work-self and personal-self separate, according to Gartner, Inc. A Gartner survey of 1,752 consumers during October 2021 identified the top consumer and cultural trends for marketers in 2022.

