Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From IPPAAwards: The iPhone Photography Awards is now officially accepting entries for the 15th annual edition of the content, with a submission deadline in March 2022.

° From AppleInsider: Piper Sandler has raised its Apple price target by $25 to $200, on the strength of its portfolio of hardware and services heading into 2022.

° From 9to5Mac: Ransomware operations by the MacBook Pro design hackers REvil have been shut down, according to a statement by Russian authorities today, with all remaining members arrested.

° From The Mac Observer: Dropbox has finally released a beta that contains native support for the M1 chip, after a long delay in making such a move.

° From iMore: TSMC, the company that produces Apple’s A-series and M-series chips for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, has posted record profits for the most recent quarter as well as impressive growth.

° From Terminal: Three quarters of engineers say they prefer to work remotely most of the time, and 68% say remote work boosts their productivity.

