Abraham Lincoln‘s journey to end slavery will be explored in the upcoming docuseries from Apple TV+, “Lincoln’s Dilemma,” reports Deadline. The four part series will premiere on Feb. 18.

About ‘Lincoln’s Dilmma’

Here’s how the series, based on David S. Reynolds’ book, “Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times,” is described: Lincoln’s Dilemma, set against the background of the Civil War, will be narrated by Jeffrey Wright and will feature the voices of Bill Camp as the 16th President of the United States, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as Frederick Douglass.

Through archival materials and insight from journalists, educators, and Lincoln scholars, the docuseries promises give a “voice to the narratives of enslaved people, shaping a more complete view of an America divided over issues including the economy, race, and humanity.”

“Lincoln’s Dilemma” is produced by Eden Productions and Kunhardt Films. Executive producers include Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Josh Tyrangiel, Richard Plepler, Jacqueline Olive, Barak Goodman, and Jelani Cobb. Olive and Goodman direct the series.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related