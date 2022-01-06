Some HomeKit Secure Video camera users report that while live viewing works correctly, the thumbnail views are failing to refresh normally. reports AppleInsider.

The article adds that there doesn’t appear to be a consistent cause, though it does seem to be limited to the Home app rather than each camera’s own third-party one.

Apple HomeKit Secure Video enables you to securely store activity detected by Eve Outdoor Cam in iCloud. Using on-device intelligence, Apple TV or HomePod can determine when a person, animal, vehicle, or package is present before securely storing the recording in iCloud for you.

A 10-day recording history is available to view in the Apple Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. HomeKit Secure Video requires iCloud+ (not included). iCloud+ with 50 GB storage supports one camera, iCloud+ with 200 GB storage supports up to five cameras, and iCloud+ with 2 TB storage supports an unlimited number of cameras. Camera recordings don’t count against your iCloud+ storage limit.

