Cisdem has upgraded Mac DVD Burner to version 6.4.1. It’s an update of the multimedia tool that can burn videos to DVDs with menu, subtitle and background music.

Version 6.4.1 adds dual-windows preview in the editing panel, optimizes the underlying and player code, and fixes some bugs. Cisdem DVD Burner requires macOS 10.12 or later and costs US$39.99 for a single-user license. A demo is available for download.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today