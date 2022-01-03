In a note to clients — as noted by MacRumors — Webush analyst Daniel Ives says Apple sold over 40 million iPhone 13 models over the holiday period in a record number for the company, despite industry-wide chip shortages.

He writes: Based on our supply chain checks over the last few weeks, we believe demand is outstripping supply for Apple by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter which now will add to the tailwinds for Cupertino in the March and June quarters as the supply chain issues ease in 1H22.

The analyst says China has been a major source of strength for Apple over the last 12 months and a key region for ‌iPhone‌ sales, particularly in relation to increased market share due to the “multi-year supercycle” afforded by the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 13‌.

