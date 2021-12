Apple has debuted a short animated “Ted Lasso” film to celebrate the holiday season. Dubbed “The Missing Christmas Mustache,” it’s available at the Apple TV+ YouTube channel.

Running 4:35 minutes, the stop-motion short film involves a search for the title character’s mustache. It feature animated versions of the hit series characters like Roy Kent, Rebecca Welton, Leslie Higgins, Jamie Tartt, Keeley Jones, as well as Ted Lasso himself.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today