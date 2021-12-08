JumpCloud an U.S.-based enterprise software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado —has announced the findings from its “Q4 Biannual 2021 State of the SME IT Admin Report.” Among the findings: when asked about the device type breakdown, 21.3% of SME [small to medium enterprise] IT admins reported macOS. That compares to 67.8% for Windows, and 15.8% for Linux.

About the report

The report provides updated survey results to its biannual State of the SME IT Admin Report released in June 2021. Nearly two years into the pandemic, IT admins report they’re considered an important voice in company operations and fewer are feeling overwhelmed despite facing continued complexity in managing hybrid-remote work models.

The report details the ongoing impact of COVID-19, expectations about IT budgets, growing confidence in securing hybrid-remote work, and overall satisfaction within the IT organization. The JumpCloud report represents more than 1,000 IT decision-makers from small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) across a variety of industries.

The results of the JumpCloud Q4 Biannual 2021 State of the SME IT Admin Report are available in JumpCloud’s white paper, “Creating a New Normal for SME IT in 2022,” which can be downloaded for free here. This report is part of JumpCloud’s new resource library to help IT admins plan for 2022, ramp and expand their capabilities and teams, and even address stress and mental health. Those tools and resources are available in the IT Admin Toolkit for 2022.

Survey Methodology

JumpCloud surveyed 1,012 U.S. and U.K. IT decision-makers across a variety of industries. The survey was conducted via Propeller Insights, Oct. 21, 2021 to Oct. 25, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related