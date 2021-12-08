Apple TV+’s “CODA” was among the films on the American Film Institute’s Top 10 list for 2021. The movie is also nominated for nine. Hollywood Critics Association awards.

Other films that made the cut were “Dune,” “King Richard,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” receiveda special award because it’s not eligible for the Top 10 list, which is restricted to American-made films.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and “Schmigadoon!,” made the AFI Top 10 list for television. Other shows on the list are “Hacks,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown,” Reservation Dogs,” “Succession,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “The White Lotus.”

The AFI Top 10 lists are chosen by juries made up of academics, filmmakers, actors, historians, journalists and critics. This year’s film jury was chaired by Jeanine Basinger, and the television jury by Richard Frank.Winners will be honored at an event on Jan. 7, 2022.

About ‘CODA’

“CODA” is a Sundance sensation, having premiered at the festival this year and garnering four awards from the prestigious film festival, including the US Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. In “CODA,” 17-year-old Ruby (Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Matlin, Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related