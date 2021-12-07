Personally, I’ve never had a need to cool my iPhone because it’s never overheated. If yours has, you may wish to check out the US$59.99 Razer Phone Cooler Chroma.

Here’s how it’s described: Powered by advanced cooling technology for enhanced gaming performance and Razer Chroma RGB for true lighting customization. Stay cool when the smartphone battle heats up.

With iPhone MagSafe compatible and Android clamp designs available, our smartphone cooling fan is the perfect fit for your mobile gaming, no matter what type of smartphone you’re using.

Its electronic Peltier cooling tile with heat sink draws heat away from your smartphone and dissipates it with a powerful yet quiet 7-blade fan, ensuring maximum airflow with minimal noise.

